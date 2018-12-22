For interconference matchups in the next-to-last week of the season, the NFL couldn’t have done much better. Pittsburgh at New Orleans, Houston at Philadelphia, Kansas City at Seattle, and Washington at Tennessee all have significant playoff implications.
Not a bad way to head into the final two weekends.
“I think the message for the whole team is we’re not satisfied with where we’re at,” says Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City can clinch the top seed in the AFC and win the AFC West under certain circumstances.
“We wanted to put ourselves in this position, but at the same time, we know we still have a long way to go. We’re going to keep in that mentality the rest of this season and into the playoffs (of) not being satisfied with just being here. We want to make sure we can go and win the big games whenever we need to.”
Well, there are a lot of big games today.
Pittsburgh (8-5-1) at New Orleans (12-2): NFC South champion New Orleans gets home-field edge for the conference playoffs by winning here, though it can happen in other ways, too. Pittsburgh’s situation is precarious: The Steelers snapped a three-game slide by beating New England, but has no postseason guarantee yet. There are scenarios for them to secure the division, and others, with two losses, that keep them from making the postseason.
Kansas City (11-3) at Seattle (8-6): Although the Chiefs are safely into the postseason and in strong position, one loss could sink them to a wild card. Their prolific offense leads the league in points per game (35.6), yards per play (6.78) and yards per game (427.3). But it will be tested in Seattle, which had quite a misstep in a loss at lowly San Francisco last Sunday, but has a physical, aggressive defense and top-ranked running game.
The Seahawks must win and have some other things occur to secure an NFC wild-card spot.
Houston (10-4) at Philadelphia (7-7): The defending Super Bowl champ Eagles must win out and it still might not be enough to get to January. Then again, 9-7 also could win the NFC East. That’s how jumbled things are.
Houston has the AFC’s second seed behind Kansas City and will have a wild-card bye if it wins out. But the Texans don’t own the AFC South title yet, though it comes by beating Philly. Making the playoffs is very likely after a 0-3 start.
N.Y. Giants (5-9) at Indianapolis (8-6): Indy is another AFC wild-card contender that probably needs two victories, which would include the finale at Tennessee. Andrew Luck, like Watt, is having a monster return season from injury, and needs 49 yards passing for a fourth 4,000-yard season.
Buffalo (5-9) at New England (9-5): For the third straight week, the Patriots can secure their 10th straight AFC East crown. The Patriots will be looking for their 26th season sweep over the Bills and 14th series sweep since 2000.
Chicago (10-4) at San Francisco (4-10): Chicago’s turnaround season has brought its first playoff berth since 2010 as NFC North champs. With two victories, the Bears could find themselves with a first-round bye, but more likely will be seeded third.
Tampa Bay (5-9) at Dallas (8-6): A win gives Dallas the NFC East. The Cowboys come off a shutout loss at Indy that ended a five-game winning streak. They are 9-1 at home in the regular season against Tampa.
Minnesota (7-6-1) at Detroit (5-9): The Vikings can clinch a wild card with a win and help despite a stagnant offense. And Detroit’s offense is worse.
