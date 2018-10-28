BHAVIK PATEL, MD has joined UnityPoint Health to lead Allen Hospital’s cardiothoracic surgery program. Dr. Patel previously was at the North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colo., where he was a cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon and medical director of the cardiac rehabilitation program. He earned his medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine before completing four separate residency and fellowship tenures at Wayne State University Detroit Medical Center. Dr. Patel was also a resident of the University of Iowa cardiothoracic residency program.
