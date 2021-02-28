Better together: Charitable foundations join to curb COVID impact

“It was a really quick, innovative partnership and reached the people who needed the information,” Panicucci said.

“A lot of organizations have had to shift and pivot to make sure essential products and services continue. They are doing whatever they need to do. Some are literally dropping off boxes of food and hygiene products.”

The R.J. McElroy Trust, which also was a $50,000 contributor to the collaborative fund, was created to help deserving young people in a 12-county area in Northeast Iowa.

“And that’s what we do,” said Sally Hollis, board president.

“With COVID, the needs of young people changed, and the organizations that serve them changed,” she said. “We definitely did new grants that were associated and directly related to COVID. Whether it was food bank support, getting food to families, or helping organizations transition to digital or virtual programming. Some just needed help keeping the doors open.

“This has really opened our eyes,” Hollis said. “We’ve done things we thought couldn’t be done. It’s amazing how people come together and get creative and do things faster than they’ve ever been done before.