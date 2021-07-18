 Skip to main content
Bethel University Dean's List
The following local students have been placed on the dean’s list at Bethel University.

HUDSON: Naomi Henderson, daughter of Ariann Henderson

NEW HAMPTON: Lydia Gessner, daughter of Shirley Gessner

WATERLOO: Samuel Metcalf, son of Brad and Maria Metcalf.

