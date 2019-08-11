Our recent hard rain knocked the petals off every single tiger lily in my garden. Other later-blooming lilies are weathering our weather. I also noticed the “Sonic Bloom Pearl” reblooming weigela is peppered with small white flowers.
Which, of course, lead me to thinking about where I could squeeze in a fall berry-bearing shrub. Any one or two of these gorgeous shrubs will bring fall berries and winter interest into the landscape. Remember, many berry-bearing shrubs need a pollinator plant.
1. “Cardinal Candy” viburnumThis viburnum’s attributes are many: Shiny red berries in winter; white spring flowers; deer-resistant; winter hardy; easy to grow in partly sunny to sunny location; 72 to 96 inches tall with equal spread. Berries are not edible by humans. “Cardinal Candy” sets fruit without a pollinator, but planting it near a “Tandoori Orange” viburnum results in abundant fruit on both plants.
2. “Blue Muffin” Arrowhead viburnumCreamy white summer flowers are followed by intensely blue fruit in late summer. Arrowhead viburnum “Chicago Lustre” is a good pollinator so it will produce berries. You can trim it after flowering, but leave flowers for fall berries. This native is deer-resistant. It needs full sun to partial shade, well-drained soil and it is winter hardy. It can grow from 60 to 84 inches tall and wide.
3. “Castle Spire” blue hollyA regal accent in the landscape, this blue holly offers dark, glossy leaves, superior vigor and branching and prefers acidic soils and average moisture Its narrow habit makes it ideal for hedges, foundation plantings, or even as a specimen. Lustrous evergreen foliage provides year-round interest. “Castle Spire,” a female holly, will produce bright red berries if planted near a male pollinator like “Castle Wall” blue holly. Fruit attracts birds. Expect it to reach 72 to 120 inches tall and spread 36 to 48 inches. Avoid pruning female hollies; cutting back at any time of year will diminish flowers and fruit. Remove dead wood in early spring.
4. “Berry Heavy Gold” winterberryHardy to Zone 3, this winterberry has the biggest, brightest gold fruit yet. The upright shrub thrives in part sun to sun and requires little pruning except to remove old, unproductive branches. It grows to 72 to 96 inches tall and wide. The plant also prefers moist conditions. Use “Mr. Poppins” winterberry holly as a pollinator. Please note that these berries are toxic to pets.
5. “Berry Poppins” winterberryThis winterberry has a dwarf habit (36 to 48 inches tall) that can be used nearly anywhere. This deciduous winterberry loses its leaves every autumn but makes up for it with a heavy berry display that shines in the winter landscape. A male pollinator is required in order to set fruit; use “Mr. Poppins” winterberry holly. Native to North America, the shrub attracts wildlife and is deer resistant. The berries are toxic to pets.
6. “Brandywine” viburnumIt delivers loads of berries that transform from green to shades of vivid pink and blue. A great companion pollinator for ‘”Winterthur,” “Brandywine” has good berry production even without another pollinator nearby. Showy glossy leaves change to incredible dark maroon-red in autumn. It reaches 60 to 72 inches tall and wide. Spring brings small white flowers. This plant prefers moist, well-drained loose soil.
All shrubs are from Proven Winners.
