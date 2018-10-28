BEN STEELE is the new senior business development officer at Lincoln Savings Bank. He has experience in investment management, private banking and financial planning. In addition, Steele is also part of the team that develops and implements investment strategy within the LSB Wealth Management and Trust departments.

