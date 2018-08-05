Ben Smith

Smith

BEN SMITH has been promoted at Waterloo Fire Rescue to medical officer. He was hired June 25, 2012, as a firefighter/paramedic. He became an assigned paramedic on July 4, 2015. He currently rides Ambulance 331 on B Shift. He is also part of Waterloo Fire Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team.

