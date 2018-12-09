BEN GRIFFEN and JON PAULSON have been promoted at Peters Construction to project managers. Griffen graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2015 with a degree in construction management, and has been in the commercial construction industry for more than 10 years. He began working for Peters Construction as a project engineer in 2016. Paulson graduated in 2015 with a BS in construction management from the University of Northern Iowa. After starting in the field with Peters in 2014 he accepted an internship that led to a full-time position.
