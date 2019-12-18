Ben Belken

Ben Belken

Defensive end

6-foot-3, 205 pounds

Eldridge (North Scott)

Belken recorded 33 tackles for the Lancers, who finished the season 9-2. He had seven tackles for loss and three sacks. He also caught 10 passes for 134 yards a touchdown.

