Bells, loudspeakers bring music to Dubuque

It plays melodies at 9 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., selecting tracks from a group that includes “The Sound of Music,” “New York, New York” and clips from the “Star Wars” movie score. During the holidays, Christmas jingles become all the rage, and around the Fourth of July, the theme turns patriotic.

Goranson has received requests to change out a memory card, but never a call for a new track.

And so it has gone for more than 20 years.

Before the current, digital carillon was purchased by the then American Trust & Savings Bank — which was acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. in 2019 — the institution relied upon a reel-to-reel tape system.

Goranson’s predecessor, Greg Fuglsang, does not know when it was installed, but it predated his employment at the bank, which began in the 1980s. Operating the system was one of his job responsibilities.

The machine relied upon a manual clock that would not keep time when it lost power.