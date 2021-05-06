Being a nurse has given Anne Ferris sense of purpose

There are many different paths to choosing a career – first-hand experiences, friends and family suggestions, personal passions. For Anne Ferris, it was a book.
“When I was a kid I wanted to be a trauma surgeon,” she said. “I got a book on the human body at a garage sale. I don’t think I read a lot of it but it sure was fascinating what was on the pages. I still have that book in my Hope Chest.
“The older I got the more that medical interest led to nursing. You get to do more levels of patient care than a doctor. And spend more time with the patients.”
Ferris has been a cardiac catheter care nurse for nearly nine years at MercyOne in Waterloo. For the past four-and-a-half years, she also has been a supervisor in cardiac rehab.
Prior to joining the cardiac staff, Ferris worked in elderly care. She majored in Aging Studies, having a passion for hospice care. She was an assistant director in assisted living briefly before returning to school at the University of Iowa and Kirkwood Community College.
“I am so lucky because I get to work at both ends of the spectrum – the cardiac department where there is immediate care in the cath lab, whether emergent or routine. There is something definitive about helping a patient with a small team of people and seeing a good outcome at the end. They are scared, they need answers and hopefully we’re able to fix the heart.
“On the other side we see those same patients, get to know them over weeks at a time. We don’t only help them with the physical aspect, but help them learn to trust their body again and provide that psychological help a patient’s mind needs after a big health scare. It’s very rewarding to help them learn about the next steps in their life.
“Rehab is a good place to navigate those feelings of depression and fear in a somewhat private environment.”
Ferris credits multiple mentors for her career journey.
“I’ve grown up with really strong women – my mom and aunts and sisters,” she said. “When you go into nursing there is always a team of people around you so you pick the people who are approachable and you watch. When I teach a new nurse there is never a stupid question. Don’t be afraid to ask what you need to know. I have a fantastic mentor in the cath lab, some of whom have been in it for 30 years. I probably learned the most just from listening.”
Ferris’ nominator as one of the 2021 Top Nurses said, “With all the amazing nurses in the Cedar Valley, Anne is truly one of the best. She cares for all of her patients, making them feel they are special. Last year when the virus was at its peak, Anne volunteered to move to the COVID unit…She is a wife, a mom to three, a daughter, a niece and everyone who knows her recognizes how truly special she is.”
Ferris and her husband have three children, ages 11, eight and three-and-a-half years. “It was very interesting being quarantined with that age of children,” Ferris said. “They are kind of my team behind the job.”
The pandemic has been an interesting year and still is, she says.
“One of the things I learned most about COVID and the place I work is that around every corner there is a team of people who are willing to help to figure out how to navigate this.
“Our department closed for a couple of months and I feel fortunate that I was able to work at the COVID testing sites, screen our employees. I was able to go to the COVID ICU and work with very, very sick people and watch our incredible ICU staff navigate through those patients. I know a lot of people felt isolated and were looking for a way to contribute, so I’m very lucky because I had a purpose and see how everyone jumped to the challenge.”
Like most families, figuring out how to navigate two working adults and kids who were home was a challenge for the Ferris’.
“I did some unique shifts. I would go in to work early in the morning and return home when the kids would wake up. Then my husband would leave and when he came back home, I would go back in the evenings. We made it work.”
Ferris says that when she isn’t on call, her pager is put away. “I find it relaxing to be with the kids. We have a cabin at Holiday Lake and we love spending time outside.
“There’s going to be fear in anything we do but I will say that understanding and learning about what health care was going through during this time gave me some control. I also think there are just so many opportunities in health care and it can change. I wouldn’t question making health care a career at all.”