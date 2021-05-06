Being a nurse has given Anne Ferris sense of purpose

Ferris and her husband have three children, ages 11, eight and three-and-a-half years. “It was very interesting being quarantined with that age of children,” Ferris said. “They are kind of my team behind the job.”

The pandemic has been an interesting year and still is, she says.

“One of the things I learned most about COVID and the place I work is that around every corner there is a team of people who are willing to help to figure out how to navigate this.

“Our department closed for a couple of months and I feel fortunate that I was able to work at the COVID testing sites, screen our employees. I was able to go to the COVID ICU and work with very, very sick people and watch our incredible ICU staff navigate through those patients. I know a lot of people felt isolated and were looking for a way to contribute, so I’m very lucky because I had a purpose and see how everyone jumped to the challenge.”

Like most families, figuring out how to navigate two working adults and kids who were home was a challenge for the Ferris’.

“I did some unique shifts. I would go in to work early in the morning and return home when the kids would wake up. Then my husband would leave and when he came back home, I would go back in the evenings. We made it work.”