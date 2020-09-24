Beauty hacks to streamline your makeup routine

Here are some ways you might pamper yourself with drugstore products without overwhelming your budget.

1. Look for makeup dupes for value

Save money by finding specially formulated products that help you look good and feel better. Look for makeup dupes for value; dupes are a great way to feel out colors and formulas without having to let go of hard-earned dollars, while still getting effective, high-end products and benefits. Turns out most luxury brand makeup has the same ingredients in it and provides the same multi-benefits as the drugstore ones!

2. Use quality makeup brushes

Often, a perfect makeup job is more dependent on the usefulness of the tools than the amount spent on the products. Invest in well-made brushes, sponges and applicators that can be washed and used over and over. When you buy good quality tools, they help you achieve a more natural-looking makeup application and can even help you use less makeup.

But remember, failure to keep your tools clean leads to broken bristles that will show up on your skin. Cleaning makeup brushes has always been important, but during the pandemic, worries about avoiding exposure to germs and preventing cross-contamination are at an all-time high, so always clean your brushes.