Bouquet styles are as varied in composition and flowers as the personalities of modern brides.

Classic hand-tied, composite, cascade, nosegay, pomander and beidermeier are bouquet styles to consider. The list of flowers seems endless — roses, orchids, hydrangeas, peonies, gerbera daisies, sunflowers, carnations, calla lilies and so many more.

