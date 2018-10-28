Editor's Inbox web logo

 

GEORGE ROOSE

WAVERLY --- “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” --- Abraham Lincoln

Message to all eligible voters: First, be sure to vote. Second, use your common sense when you enter the voting location. Re-read former President Lincoln’s quote then think about about all of our children and grandchildren regarding their future freedoms as well as our own. Remember freedom is not free and never has been but we have weathered the storm thus far.

The USA is one of the most giving and forgiving countries known. Let's try to keep that way. If we fail to respect the basic laws of our country we will lose our freedoms and whatever goes along with them. Vote to protect our citizens and our country.

