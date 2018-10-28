GEORGE ROOSE
WAVERLY --- “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” --- Abraham Lincoln
Message to all eligible voters: First, be sure to vote. Second, use your common sense when you enter the voting location. Re-read former President Lincoln’s quote then think about about all of our children and grandchildren regarding their future freedoms as well as our own. Remember freedom is not free and never has been but we have weathered the storm thus far.
The USA is one of the most giving and forgiving countries known. Let's try to keep that way. If we fail to respect the basic laws of our country we will lose our freedoms and whatever goes along with them. Vote to protect our citizens and our country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.