Letters to the Editor logo

 

SANDY McLENDON

WATERLOO -- As Waterloo works to fill the void on our City Council left by the resignation of Chris Shimp, I, for one, would like to see some weight given to maturity and civility when appointing or electing Shimp's replacement.

There have been several incidents lately involving councilpersons or county officials that were marked by immature behavior and bad language. I recently saw someone who wants to fill Shimp's position make derogatory remarks about Shimp on his Facebook page. This is behavior more appropriate to cliques in a high school lunchroom than our City Hall.

Let's please find someone professional, with a reasonable sense of decorum, to serve.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments