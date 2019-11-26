Your dining room may be infrequently used, or maybe it doubles as an impromptu office, but at this time of year, it’s the hub of your holiday entertaining.

These gorgeous dining rooms are the work of some of the area’s finest interior designers and builders featured in previous issues of CV Home & Garden magazine.

Trend-watchers predict we’ll see these dining room design styles in 2020:

  • All-neutral or monochromatic palette
  • Mixing materials
  • High contrast featuring dark wood with lighter upholstery
  • Sculptural tables and chairs with bold legs

