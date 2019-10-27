Basketball clip art

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;2;0;1.000;—

Boston;2;1;.667;½

Toronto;2;1;.667;½

Brooklyn;1;2;.333;1½

New York;0;3;.000;2½

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;2;0;1.000;—

Miami;2;1;.667;½

Charlotte;1;1;.500;1

Orlando;1;1;.500;1

Washington;1;2;.333;1½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Cleveland;1;1;.500;—

Milwaukee;1;1;.500;—

Detroit;1;2;.333;½

Chicago;1;2;.333;½

Indiana;0;2;.000;1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;2;0;1.000;—

Dallas;2;1;.667;½

Houston;1;1;.500;1

Memphis;1;2;.333;1½

New Orleans;0;3;.000;2½

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;3;0;1.000;—

Denver;2;0;1.000;½

Utah;2;1;.667;1

Portland;2;1;.667;1

Oklahoma City;1;2;.333;2

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Phoenix;2;1;.667;—

L.A. Clippers;2;1;.667;—

L.A. Lakers;1;1;.500;½

Golden State;0;2;.000;1½

Sacramento;0;3;.000;2

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Oklahoma City 120, Golden State 92

Memphis 134, Brooklyn 133, OT

Minnesota 116, Miami 109

Portland 121, Dallas 119

L.A. Lakers 120, Charlotte 101

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at New York, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 8 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College

College women

BIG 12

Oklahoma St. 87, Emporia St. 66 (Exhibition)

MISSOURI VALLEY

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 67. Upper Iowa 40 (Exhibition)

NORTHERN SUN

Northern Iowa 67. Upper Iowa 40 (Exhibition)

College men

BIG TEN

Penn St. 75, Delaware 49. (Exhibition)

NORTHERN SUN

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana (SD) 110, Cornell 61 (Exhibition)

IOWA COLLEGES

Augustana (SD) 110, Cornell 61 (Exhibition)

William Penn 140, Presentation 53

