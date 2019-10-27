NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;2;0;1.000;—
Boston;2;1;.667;½
Toronto;2;1;.667;½
Brooklyn;1;2;.333;1½
New York;0;3;.000;2½
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;2;0;1.000;—
Miami;2;1;.667;½
Charlotte;1;1;.500;1
Orlando;1;1;.500;1
Washington;1;2;.333;1½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Cleveland;1;1;.500;—
Milwaukee;1;1;.500;—
Detroit;1;2;.333;½
Chicago;1;2;.333;½
Indiana;0;2;.000;1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;2;0;1.000;—
Dallas;2;1;.667;½
Houston;1;1;.500;1
Memphis;1;2;.333;1½
New Orleans;0;3;.000;2½
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;3;0;1.000;—
Denver;2;0;1.000;½
Utah;2;1;.667;1
Portland;2;1;.667;1
Oklahoma City;1;2;.333;2
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Phoenix;2;1;.667;—
L.A. Clippers;2;1;.667;—
L.A. Lakers;1;1;.500;½
Golden State;0;2;.000;1½
Sacramento;0;3;.000;2
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Oklahoma City 120, Golden State 92
Memphis 134, Brooklyn 133, OT
Minnesota 116, Miami 109
Portland 121, Dallas 119
L.A. Lakers 120, Charlotte 101
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at New York, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 7 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 8 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College
College women
BIG 12
Oklahoma St. 87, Emporia St. 66 (Exhibition)
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 67. Upper Iowa 40 (Exhibition)
NORTHERN SUN
Northern Iowa 67. Upper Iowa 40 (Exhibition)
College men
BIG TEN
Penn St. 75, Delaware 49. (Exhibition)
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana (SD) 110, Cornell 61 (Exhibition)
IOWA COLLEGES
Augustana (SD) 110, Cornell 61 (Exhibition)
William Penn 140, Presentation 53
