WNBA
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Los Angeles 76, Atlanta 71, OT
Connecticut 76, Indiana 63
Chicago 89, Dallas 79
Seattle 78, New York 69
Minnesota 75, Phoenix 62
NBA
Summer League
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Playoff semifinals
Memphis 88, New Orleans 86
Minnesota 85, Brooklyn 77
