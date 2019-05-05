Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 123, Boston 116, Milwaukee leads series 2-1

Portland 140, Denver 137, 4OT, Portland leads series 2-1

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Houston 126, Golden State 121, OT, Golden State leads series 2-1

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 101, Philadelphia 96, Series tied 2-2

Denver 116, Portland 112, Series tied 2-2

GAMES TODAY

Milwaukee at Boston, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments