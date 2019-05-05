NBA playoffs
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 123, Boston 116, Milwaukee leads series 2-1
Portland 140, Denver 137, 4OT, Portland leads series 2-1
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Houston 126, Golden State 121, OT, Golden State leads series 2-1
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 101, Philadelphia 96, Series tied 2-2
Denver 116, Portland 112, Series tied 2-2
GAMES TODAY
Milwaukee at Boston, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
