MLB
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;72;39;.649;—
Tampa Bay;65;48;.575;7½
Boston;59;55;.518;14
Toronto;45;69;.395;28
Baltimore;38;73;.342;33½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;69;42;.622;—
Cleveland;66;45;.595;3
Chicago;48;61;.440;20
Kansas City;40;73;.354;30
Detroit;32;75;.299;35
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;73;40;.646;—
Oakland;64;48;.571;8½
Texas;57;54;.514;15
Los Angeles;56;57;.496;17
Seattle;47;67;.412;26½
LATE SATURDAY
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 4, 2nd game
Philadelphia 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 9, Seattle 0
Minnesota 11, Kansas City 3
Texas 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Oakland 8, St. Louis 3
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 6, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 10, Philadelphia 5
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Houston 3, Seattle 1
Minnesota 3, Kansas City 0
Texas 9, Detroit 4
Oakland 4, St. Louis 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 4
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6) at Baltimore (Ynoa 1-6), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-5) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 1-4) at Boston (Porcello 9-8), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 10-4), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 6-6) at Cleveland (Civale 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 12-3), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;66;47;.584;—
Philadelphia;58;53;.523;7
Washington;58;53;.523;7
New York;55;56;.495;10
Miami;42;67;.385;22
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Chicago;60;51;.541;—
St. Louis;58;52;.527;1½
Milwaukee;57;56;.504;4
Cincinnati;52;58;.473;7½
Pittsburgh;48;63;.432;12
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Los Angeles;74;40;.649;—
Arizona;56;56;.500;17
San Francisco;56;56;.500;17
Colorado;52;60;.464;21
San Diego;51;60;.459;21½
LATE SATURDAY
Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
San Francisco 6, Colorado 5
Arizona 18, Washington 7
Oakland 8, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 1
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago White Sox 10, Philadelphia 5
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 13, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 6, San Francisco 2
Oakland 4, St. Louis 2
Arizona 7, Washington 5
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 10
GAMES TODAY
Miami (Alcantara 4-10) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Lyles 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 10-4), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Dugger 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Lockett 1-1), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-6) at Arizona (Kelly 7-11), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 8-8), 8:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Minor Leagues
Pacific Coast
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 11, Tacoma 7
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Tacoma 5, Iowa 0
Midwest League
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Fort Wayne 8, West Michigan 0
Lake County at Dayton, ppd.
Kane County 2, Quad Cities 1, 10 innings
South Bend 8, Great Lakes 6
Wisconsin 9, Peoria 4
Beloit 5, Clinton 4
Lansing at Bowling Green, ppd.
Cedar Rapids 12, Burlington 4
Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;25;5;.833;--
Kenosha;16;15;.516;9.5
Kalamazoo;16;16;.500;10.0
Rockford;12;19;.387;13.5
Kokomo;10;21;.323;15.5
Battle Creek;9;22;.290;16.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;20;10;.667;--
Fond du Lac;17;13;.567;3.0
Lakeshore;15;15;.500;5.0
Green Bay;15;15;.500;5.0
Madison;14;16;.467;6.0
Wisconsin;14;16;.467;6.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;16;12;.571;--
La Crosse;16;14;.533;1.0
Duluth;13;12;.541;1.5
Waterloo;11;16;.407;4.5
Thunder Bay;9;20;.310;7.5
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;22;8;.733;--
Mankato;17;13;.567;5.0
Rochester;16;15;.516;6.5
Willmar;15;15;.500;7.0
Bismarck;10;20;.333;12.0
SATURDAY'S LATE RESULTS
Eau Claire 4, Willmar 2
Fond du Lac 5, Kalamazoo 2
Rockford 7, Madison 6
Green Bay 14, Traverse City 2
La Crosse 5, Bismarck 4
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Kokomo 5
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Mankato 4, Waterloo 2
Kenosha 6, Battle Creek 3
Fond du Lac 6, Kalamazoo 3
Madison 12, Rockford 3
Traverse City 2, Green Bay 0
Wisconsin 8, Lakeshore 3
Thunder Bay 4, Duluth 2
Bismarck 11, La Crosse 4
Wisconsin Rapids 9, Kokomo 3
St. Cloud 8, Rochester 0
Willmar 4, Eau Claire 1
GAMES TODAY
Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wisconsin
Bismarck at Eau Claire
Willmar at Rochester
Duluth at La Crosse
Traverse Cit at Lakeshore
St. Cloud at Mankato
Kokomo at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Rockford
Battle Creek at Madison
Wisconsin Rapids at Kenosha
