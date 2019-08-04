Clip art baseball

MLB

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;72;39;.649;—

Tampa Bay;65;48;.575;7½

Boston;59;55;.518;14

Toronto;45;69;.395;28

Baltimore;38;73;.342;33½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;69;42;.622;—

Cleveland;66;45;.595;3

Chicago;48;61;.440;20

Kansas City;40;73;.354;30

Detroit;32;75;.299;35

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;73;40;.646;—

Oakland;64;48;.571;8½

Texas;57;54;.514;15

Los Angeles;56;57;.496;17

Seattle;47;67;.412;26½

LATE SATURDAY

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 4, 2nd game

Philadelphia 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 9, Seattle 0

Minnesota 11, Kansas City 3

Texas 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Oakland 8, St. Louis 3

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 10, Philadelphia 5

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Houston 3, Seattle 1

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 0

Texas 9, Detroit 4

Oakland 4, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 4

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6) at Baltimore (Ynoa 1-6), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-5) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 1-4) at Boston (Porcello 9-8), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 6-6) at Cleveland (Civale 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 12-3), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;66;47;.584;—

Philadelphia;58;53;.523;7

Washington;58;53;.523;7

New York;55;56;.495;10

Miami;42;67;.385;22

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Chicago;60;51;.541;—

St. Louis;58;52;.527;1½

Milwaukee;57;56;.504;4

Cincinnati;52;58;.473;7½

Pittsburgh;48;63;.432;12

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Los Angeles;74;40;.649;—

Arizona;56;56;.500;17

San Francisco;56;56;.500;17

Colorado;52;60;.464;21

San Diego;51;60;.459;21½

———

LATE SATURDAY

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 5

Arizona 18, Washington 7

Oakland 8, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 1

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox 10, Philadelphia 5

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 13, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 6, San Francisco 2

Oakland 4, St. Louis 2

Arizona 7, Washington 5

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 10

GAMES TODAY

Miami (Alcantara 4-10) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Lyles 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Dugger 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Lockett 1-1), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-6) at Arizona (Kelly 7-11), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 8-8), 8:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Minor Leagues

Pacific Coast

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 11, Tacoma 7

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Tacoma 5, Iowa 0

Midwest League

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Fort Wayne 8, West Michigan 0

Lake County at Dayton, ppd.

Kane County 2, Quad Cities 1, 10 innings

South Bend 8, Great Lakes 6

Wisconsin 9, Peoria 4

Beloit 5, Clinton 4

Lansing at Bowling Green, ppd.

Cedar Rapids 12, Burlington 4

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;25;5;.833;--

Kenosha;16;15;.516;9.5

Kalamazoo;16;16;.500;10.0

Rockford;12;19;.387;13.5

Kokomo;10;21;.323;15.5

Battle Creek;9;22;.290;16.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;20;10;.667;--

Fond du Lac;17;13;.567;3.0

Lakeshore;15;15;.500;5.0

Green Bay;15;15;.500;5.0

Madison;14;16;.467;6.0

Wisconsin;14;16;.467;6.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;16;12;.571;--

La Crosse;16;14;.533;1.0

Duluth;13;12;.541;1.5

Waterloo;11;16;.407;4.5

Thunder Bay;9;20;.310;7.5

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;22;8;.733;--

Mankato;17;13;.567;5.0

Rochester;16;15;.516;6.5

Willmar;15;15;.500;7.0

Bismarck;10;20;.333;12.0

SATURDAY'S LATE RESULTS

Eau Claire 4, Willmar 2

Fond du Lac 5, Kalamazoo 2

Rockford 7, Madison 6

Green Bay 14, Traverse City 2

La Crosse 5, Bismarck 4

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Kokomo 5

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Mankato 4, Waterloo 2

Kenosha 6, Battle Creek 3

Fond du Lac 6, Kalamazoo 3

Madison 12, Rockford 3

Traverse City 2, Green Bay 0

Wisconsin 8, Lakeshore 3

Thunder Bay 4, Duluth 2

Bismarck 11, La Crosse 4

Wisconsin Rapids 9, Kokomo 3

St. Cloud 8, Rochester 0

Willmar 4, Eau Claire 1

GAMES TODAY

Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wisconsin

Bismarck at Eau Claire

Willmar at Rochester

Duluth at La Crosse

Traverse Cit at Lakeshore

St. Cloud at Mankato

Kokomo at Fond du Lac

Green Bay at Rockford

Battle Creek at Madison

Wisconsin Rapids at Kenosha

