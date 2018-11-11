WAYNE LIDTKE
EVANSDALE --- A year and half ago Republicans rushed a bill through that took away most of Iowa’s public employees collective bargaining rights. This was not a point that they campaigned on and it was even a surprise to some of their constituents. Do out-of-state lobbyists have too much to say on what affects the lives of Iowans?
The bill also required a vote of 50 percent plus one of all employees to ratify a union to bargain for their employees. A employee not voting would then also count as a no. Politicians would be without a job if they had to get votes at 50 percent plus one of all eligible voters to get elected. State employees union roster, if over 50 percent, should be enough to show the state that their union is who they want to represent them.
So why did they rush the bill through so early after the elections when they gained control? To give Iowans time to forget what they did. It would help to give the midterm Republican politicians a chance to win.
