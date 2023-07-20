Eighth in a series on The Courier’s Eight Over 80 winners.

WAVERLY – Barbara Zemke has devoted her life to education and faith and has worked to intertwine the two.

A long-time preschool teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly, the 86-year-old has a long resume of helping others in the Cedar Valley.

Zemke has been recognized as one of the Courier’s Eight Over 80 winners.

Most recently, she is the chair of the board for the Waverly Chamber Music Series. The organization was formed six years ago and strives to bring small instrumental ensembles to the area.

Zemke has had an active presence at St. Paul’s since 1979, teaching Advent and Lenten preschool. In 1976, she wrote an Advent preschool program which is devoted to the advent period, which is preparation for the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ at Christmas. Three years later, she eventually wrote a Lenten program.

“That was a challenge,” she said, laughing. “How do you teach Palm Sunday through Easter to three-year-olds?”

In 1999, she began teaching Sunday School for three-year-old children, confirmation and an after-school program which is currently known as Saints Alive. The after-school program, offered to four- and five-year-old children, teaches them about both Old and New Testament stories.

“Teaching is one of my real gifts and strengths,” she said. “Especially working with preschoolers.”

Zemke has also worked with the other end of the age spectrum, as a former Dean of Women at Wartburg from 1964 to 1968. She was responsible for housing female students, meeting with head residents and student counseling. At this time, she also met her husband, Warren, while he was teaching chemistry.

Originally from Detroit, Mich., she moved to Ohio to attend Capital University. After receiving her degree, she taught high school English and speech in Columbus. She moved back to Detroit and taught, and then finished her masters degree in counseling in guidance at Ohio State University. From there, she headed to Waverly.

“I was a big city girl and to get a job in a small town, I wondered if I really can handle that,” she said. “But I gave it a try anyway, and it was successful.”

She is still involved with Wartburg by hosting African international students at her house. She and her husband have been hosting students for 30 years.

In 2007, the president of Wartburg College awarded Zemke with the Wartburg Medal, which the college says is given to individuals who have a personal commitment to Wartburg’s mission, quality and character.

Outside of Wartburg College and St. Paul’s, she has been active in the faith community.

She was the first president for the Northeast Iowa Synod women’s organization, a part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.

She has been a member of Bread of the World since the 1980s, which she described as a Christian citizens movement of people that push to end hunger. The group writes letters to Sen. Chuck Grassley, Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Ashley Hinson, with hopes of influencing policy that affects hungry people.

She worked with Friends of the Family, an organization that helps people affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and homelessness, from 1988 to 2005. Zemke received a Lifetime Achievement award from the organization in 2010, recognizing her years of service.

Zemke also received a Distinguished Service award from the Northeast Iowa Community Board in 1999. The board is involved with the HeadStart program, weatherization, transportation, housing and food pantries.

“(It) fit with things I am concerned about,” she said. “I tend to be a people person and all of this stuff and rising costs. I feel so sorry for those people who can’t afford it.”

Now, Zemke is taking more time for herself. She lives with her husband along with their current exchange student. She has three children and five grandchildren.

One of her favorite activities is making annual Christmas ornaments for her children and grandchildren. She decorates them using cross-stitch and beadwork. As her eyes have grown weaker, it gets more difficult, but worries about what could happen if she doesn’t create the gifts.

“I know if I don’t, I will hear about it,” she joked.

