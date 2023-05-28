Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Upholstered banquettes — along with round dining tables, leather or cord durable upholstery, all-white or bold colors and statement pieces — are what families are looking for in a dining room or eat-in kitchen.

“Banquettes are versatile pieces that add more seating for friends and family without sacrificing style or comfortability. It’s easier to fit more people in a nook with a banquette rather than all chairs, and they create an elevated-yet-cozy feel,” said Skye Wescott, Ballard Design SVP merchandising and design.

A banquette can solve the seating problem in a smaller kitchen or awkward spaces in the ktichen or dining room. Another bonus? Additional storage.