PAMELA CLARK

FAIRBANK --- This is in direct response to Sharon Presnall's guest opinion column in the Dec. 23 paper. I would like to say these words apply more to the "big banks" then two big credit unions you spoke of.

When I can get twice the interest paid on my savings, CDs, and money market at Veridian than I would be getting at a bank I might move my money; when I don't have to pay $1.50 a month to have a debit card, whether I use it or not; when presidents of banks are NOT being paid upper six and seven-figure salaries, THEN come back and we can have a discussion of taxes on credit unions.

While we are talking taxes, what kind of taxes are these banks and their presidents paying? I am sure they receive much larger tax refunds, and tax credits, then us credit union people.

