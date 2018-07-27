Approximately 55 million students in the U.S. will head back to class soon. From dealing with first-day jitters to shopping for school supplies, it's an exciting and chaotic time.
Reports show a correlation, however, between the start of school and student performance — early positive school experience leads to better emotional well-being and academic achievement. So, the pressure is on for parents to get it right.
A little advance planning can go a long way toward making sure the transition is smooth for everyone.
1. Start the school night bedtime routine at least a week before the first day. It gives your child's body clock time to adjust when there are fewer distractions. Plus, good rest the night before will eliminate stressful mornings on school days.
2. Fuel them up with a protein-packed breakfast like a dairy-free Mooala Bananamilk and peanut butter smoothie. Kids and teens who have a good breakfast are more focused, perform better in school and make healthier food choices throughout the day. Without breakfast, kids (and their parents) can become irritable, distracted and tired.
3. Involve the family in meal planning for the week ahead. This way everyone gets to request a favorite dish and the detailed shopping list makes getting in and out of the grocery store more efficient.
4. Designate a homework station. Someplace quiet is best, without easy access to games, smartphones and the TV. Set aside time each day when you can be available to help them. When school work becomes a family activity instead of a solo chore, kids are more engaged in what they're learning.
5. Consider using an app to create a family calendar for tracking everyone's deadlines, activities and commitments. Getting your kids to choose which app you use will help them take ownership of their assignments. Some apps even feature reward systems to motivate family members to complete tasks.
6. Germs show up to school just like your kids do, so schedule those annual exams. Be sure your children are up to date on their vaccinations, and talk with your pediatrician about ways to keep them healthy throughout the year.
Bottom line: The best way to set your family up for a successful school year is to get organized.
Peanut Butter Bananamilk Smoothie
- 2 cups Mooala Original Bananamilk
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 1 banana
- 1 cup ice
- 2 tablespoons sweetener
Combine all ingredients in a blender and puree to desired consistency. Makes 1.
