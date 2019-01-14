MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — This was quite a return for Serena Williams. Almost as if she never left.
In her first match at the Australian Open since winning the 2017 title while pregnant — and her first official match anywhere since a loss in the chaotic U.S. Open final last September — Williams looked to be at her dominant best, overpowering Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-2 in the first round Tuesday.
"I kind of like to jump in the deep end and swim," Williams said in an on-court interview after the 49-minute workout, "and see what happens."
She hadn't dipped her toe in Grand Slam waters since New York, where everything devolved after Williams was warned for getting coaching, then docked a point for breaking a racket and eventually docked a game for calling the chair umpire "a thief" during the final.
Truth be told, the match against Maria was not much of a test for Williams, given that the 74th-ranked German entered with an 11-15 record in first-round matches at Grand Slam tournaments, only once has made it as far as the third round at any major and owns a total of one career WTA title after a dozen years on the tour.
Williams, meanwhile, is pursuing an eighth title in Melbourne and 24th Slam trophy overall, which would equal Margaret Court — whose career spanned the amateur and professional eras — for the most in tennis history.
"I have been going for the record (for) what seems like forever now," the 37-year-old Williams said, "so it doesn't feel any different."
Other seeded winners Tuesday included No. 7 Karolina Pliskova, No. 12 Elise Mertens, No. 13 Anastasija Sevastova and No. 17 Madison Keys among the women, plus No. 4 Alexander Zverev, No. 8 Kei Nishikori, No. 11 Borna Coric and No. 12 Fabio Fognini among the men.
Both Nishikori, who had dropped the opening two sets against qualifier Kamil Majchrzak, and Fognini advanced when their opponents retired mid-match.
Those scheduled to player later Tuesday included No. 1 seeds Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep.
