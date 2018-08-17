Pool Party

Hours: 8:45 to 10:45 p.m.

Location: The Falls Aquatic Center, 3025 S. Main St., Cedar Falls

Details: Come join us for this FREE Event. This event is for all ages. Come out early an try to dunk Kendal Crawford in our dunk tank have chances to win prizes and sample some food from Starbeck’s Smokehouse. We hope to see you there!

