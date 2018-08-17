Hours: 8:45 to 10:45 p.m.
Location: The Falls Aquatic Center, 3025 S. Main St., Cedar Falls
Details: Come join us for this FREE Event. This event is for all ages. Come out early an try to dunk Kendal Crawford in our dunk tank have chances to win prizes and sample some food from Starbeck’s Smokehouse. We hope to see you there!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.