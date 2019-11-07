b3 photo 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Dike-New Hartford's Noah Epley looks for running room after catching a pass during last Friday's playoff game against Panorama. The top-ranked Wolverines host No. 4 West Lyon in the quarterfinals. KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Nov. 1, 2019 VGM seeing record employee baby boom U.S. Highway 63 overpass finally opens Waterloo native to help Waterloo teachers with his artwork Did a Waterloo man's dogs attack a would-be burglar? View All Promotions promotion 2017 Prep Football Preview promotion Thanks for being a reader. Here's a special offer, just for you! Print Ads Sale US Cellular - Ad from 2019-11-06 Nov 6, 2019 US Cellular TWO CARLSON PARKWAY, SUITE 400, Plymouth, MN 55447 612-758-8600 Finance Dupaco Community Credit Union - Print - Ad from 2019-11-01 Nov 1, 2019 Service PAID IN ADVANCE-LOCAL - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Sale HERTZ FARM MANAGEMENT - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Hertz Farm Management 6314 Chancellor Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-234-1949 Website Sale GILBERTVILLE LOCKER - Ad from 2019-11-05 Nov 5, 2019 Gilbertville Locker 422 13th Avenue, Gilbertville, IA 50634 319-296-1464 Website Home Air Services - Ad from 2019-11-06 Nov 6, 2019 Aire Serv Heating & Air Conditioning Of The Cedar Valley 2213 Laporte Rd, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-287-5858 Website Sale MCGOWANS INC - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 McGowan's Furniture 3754 W Airline Hwy, Waterloo, IA 50703 319-234-5575 Website Medical WESTERN HOME COMMUNITIES - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Western Home Communities 420 E 11th Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-266-5764 Website Restaurant The Gourmet Garden - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Gourmet Garden 5907 University Ave, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-260-2159 Sale Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo - Ad from 2019-11-01 Nov 1, 2019 Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo 777 Isle Of Capri Blvd, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-833-2200 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.