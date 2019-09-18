- Connecticut checked off the first box on its postseason to-do list: winning a playoff game for the first time since 2012.
Alyssa Thomas had 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead a balanced Connecticut offense and the Sun opened the WNBA semifinals with an 84-75 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night.
Jasmine Thomas scored 19 points, Jonquel Jones had 16 and Courtney Williams had 15 for the second-seeded Sun, who had a bye for the first two rounds.
In Tuesday's other semifinal series, Elena Delle Donne scored 24 points and hit a crucial turnaround jumper late, Emma Meesseman added a career postseason high 27 points and 10 rebounds, and the Washington Mystics held on for a 97-95 victory over the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of their WNBA semifinal series.
It was Washington's first win all year by a single possession, one in which the Aces missed a game-tying runner at the buzzer.
Meesseman also bested her regular-season high of 25 for the Mystics, who were playing their first postseason game since being swept by the Seattle Storm in last year's WNBA Finals. Meesseman wasn't a part of that team, after taking a leave of absence following the 2017 season.
