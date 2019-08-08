MLB leaders

American League

BATTING—LeMahieu, New York, .335; Brantley, Houston, .322; Devers, Boston, .321; Alberto, Baltimore, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .301; Lindor, Cleveland, .301; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Martinez, Boston, .300.

RBI—Trout, Los Angeles, 89; Devers, Boston, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 85; Abreu, Chicago, 83; Gurriel, Houston, 80; Soler, Kansas City, 79; Kepler, Minnesota, 77; LeMahieu, New York, 77.

HOME RUNS—Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Kepler, Minnesota, 31; Soler, Kansas City, 31; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 27; Mancini, Baltimore, 27; Vogelbach, Seattle, 26.

National League

BATTING—McNeil, New York, .339; Yelich, Milwaukee, .336; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .334; Blackmon, Colorado, .323; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .321; KMarte, Arizona, .319; Rendon, Washington, .314; Freeman, Atlanta, .309; Arenado, Colorado, .306; Dahl, Colorado, .302.

RBI—Escobar, Arizona, 93; Freeman, Atlanta, 92; Bell, Pittsburgh, 89; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 88; Rendon, Washington, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 85; Yelich, Milwaukee, 84; Alonso, New York, 83; Baez, Chicago, 78.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 39; Alonso, New York, 37; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 37; Renfroe, San Diego, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 30; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 29; Freeman, Atlanta, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments