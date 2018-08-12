AUSTIN HOSCH has joined TCF Equipment Finance as a credit associate in the Credit Department. He graduated from Western Dubuque High School and is completing his course work this summer at the University of Northern Iowa. He will graduate with a BA degree with a double major in finance and real estate.
