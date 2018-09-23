Aubree Taylor

Taylor

AUBREE TAYLOR has been promoted to communications specialist at the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber. She previously was the communications assistant. She graduated from Wartburg College with a B.A. in journalism and communication and minor in business marketing and leadership.

