Staff announcements at Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber include: AUBREE TAYLOR is the new communications assistant. She graduated in May from Wartburg College with a B.A. in journalism and communication and minor in business marketing and leadership. CASSIE GRIMSMAN was promoted to director of talent development. She previously was the business services coordinator after graduating from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in financial management and organizational leadership. JOHANNA KNEEDLER was promoted to office coordinator. She previously was administrative assistant–receptionist. LISA SKUBAL, vice president of economic eevelopment, will assume execution of the business retention and expansion initiatives and will also be creating and leading an Economic Development Advisory Council.
