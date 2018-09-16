ATTIQ-UR REHMAN

ATTIQ-UR REHMAN, MD is joining Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa at Covenant Medical Center and Sartori Memorial Hospital as a hospitalist. Dr. Rehman received his medical degree from the University of Health Sciences and Services Institute of Medical Sciences in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan in 2011. He then held positions and studied internal medicine, pediatric medicine, gastroenterology and endoscopy. He recently completed a combined Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Residency at Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine at Hurley Medical Center. He has also been a faculty/clinical instructor for the Departments of Internal Medicine and Pediatric Medicine at Michigan State University since 2014.

