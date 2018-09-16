ATTIQ-UR REHMAN, MD is joining Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa at Covenant Medical Center and Sartori Memorial Hospital as a hospitalist. Dr. Rehman received his medical degree from the University of Health Sciences and Services Institute of Medical Sciences in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan in 2011. He then held positions and studied internal medicine, pediatric medicine, gastroenterology and endoscopy. He recently completed a combined Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Residency at Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine at Hurley Medical Center. He has also been a faculty/clinical instructor for the Departments of Internal Medicine and Pediatric Medicine at Michigan State University since 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.