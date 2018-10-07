HERMAN LENZ
SUMNER -- In reading the page 1 story in The Courier Sept. 21, "Female athletes who train alone alarmed by slayings," I believe Sara Schwendinger's story 100 percent. She probably saved herself because she was smart enough to hide in the cornfield, and she's lucky there was a cornfield there to hide in.
Three women stalked and murdered in areas where they thought they'd be safe. I hope this isn't the start of a runaway copycat epidemic like school shootings have become.
There's some good advice in the story. Most important is to go in groups, and don't take the same road at the same time every day and call 911 immediately if you suspect someone is stalking you.
