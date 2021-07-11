As people flock to theme parks this summer, series of accidents plagues popular rides

Officials said the roller coaster was functioning properly and the death “had nothing to do with the ride itself,” the Indianapolis Star reported.

Six Flags, New Jersey

On June 13, two people were taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries on the Saw Mill Log Flume ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The log flume, which takes riders down a 4-story plunge, has been in service since the park’s opening in 1974.

Branson Coaster, Mo.

An 11-year-old from Tennessee fell while getting off the Branson Coaster in the Missouri tourist town and was then stuck underneath the rails of the ride for roughly 90 minutes on June 20.

He incurred serious injuries to his legs and right arm. His grandmother said at the time that doctors were unsure if they would be able to save his legs. Before boarding the coaster, Aalondo Perry, who has impaired vision, was told by ride operators that he couldn’t sit in the same car as his 13-year-old brother.

Adventureland, Iowa

A child died and three other people were seriously injured when a boat on the Raging River ride at Adventureland in Altoona overturned this month.