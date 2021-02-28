As COVID-19 concerns gripped the Cedar Valley, Veridian and VGM quickly moved to working remotely

WATERLOO — As COVID-19 pandemic concerns grew last March, many companies grappled with the need to protect their staff while continuing to operate.
For those in an office, that often meant a move to remote work. At least two Cedar Valley-based companies – Veridian Community Credit Union and VGM Group – responded quickly as they tackled the effort to move all or many employees home.
Remote work wasn’t much of a focus for Veridian a year ago.
“Back in March of 2020, Veridian had 834 employees throughout Nebraska and Iowa,” said Shawna Matz, vice president of talent development. “We had approximately 10 employees that worked from home – so 1%, not a big number.
“Between March 13 and 30 we transitioned 600 employees to work from home,” she noted. That was 72% of Veridian’s workforce, including any employees “that weren’t member-facing. So our call center, accounts resolution ... any of our support areas, they went home.”
Credit union branches at Hy-Vee grocery stores closed at that time for anything but drive-up service, moving many of those employees home, as well.
“We did have a pandemic plan, you know, a business continuity plan,” said Matz. “We had started those conversations and we just moved quick.”
VGM moved even faster, getting nearly all of its more than 1,000 employees across the country set up remotely.
“We ended up doing it in three days,” said Jeremy Kauten, VGM’s chief information officer and senior vice president of information technology. The effort happened March 16-18 after a planning process the previous week.
Initially, planners were talking about four weeks, then three, before realizing it had to happen faster. But the company had a head start.
“Fortunately for us, about three years ago we had come up with an idea, kind of our human capital strategy,” said Kauten. The company began developing a mobile workforce that would allow employees to work from home or other locations outside of the office 100% of their time.
Last March, 15% of staff worked from home and VGM had the capacity for another 35% to make the move. The company had already invested “several million” dollars on needed mobile technology like cloud phone systems, webcams and online communication platforms. But with increased or upgraded equipment needed for the other half of the staff, the company repurposed some items and got started ordering additional laptops, mini computers, headsets, server hardware and more.
“In spite of the preparations we had made, this was easily the largest IT effort in the history of VGM,” said Kauten. Employees who needed equipment to work at home were divided into three groups that participated in a curbside pick up on different days.
The company has downsized due to the pandemic. The elimination of 58 full-time and 15 part-time positions were announced in April. Another 17 people were offered transfers within the company, extended furloughs or accelerated retirement.
Veridian has not eliminated jobs, keeping people on whose duties were temporarily reduced. During the first three months of the pandemic, “we paid $224,000 to our employees in relief pay,” said Matz. “We also paid front line pay to our employees for a period of time (who) did continue to go into the branch” where they worked.
In addition, the credit union deferred $7.5 million in payments and $1.7 million in fees for members.
Matz said Veridian had some equipment on hand but needed to order a lot, as well. Communication was important to the effort. And once the equipment was available, people needed to be instructed on how to set themselves up at home.
“Everybody moved with a sense of urgency, a great team effort,” she said.
As a team lead in Veridian’s 120-employee member contact center at the Cedar Falls industrial park, Staci McConville already had the capability to work from home. Those she oversees needed equipment like headsets and laptop computers. Instead of sending phones home, the company switched technologies so workers could get calls through the computer.
She started working from home March 24, spending the first three weeks in the living room, dining room or screened-in porch. As the remote working continued, though, “I thought having an area separate from where I live still in my house was going to be best for me.” So, McConville moved her office to an upstairs room with a built-in desk that had been installed by a previous homeowner.
She noted that Veridian provided a great work environment in her regular office setting, so there have been some adjustments with team members.
“Not being able to see them face-to-face has been a challenge,” said McConville. However, employees have adapted by holding “a lot more meetings with our team” over videoconferencing platforms.
She has gotten used to the change, particularly on cold winter days. “The 30-second walk up to my office has been enjoyable,” said McConville.
Jeff Kaplan, a technology consultant with expertise in working remotely who lives in Waterloo, said many factors can get in the way of a successful virtual office. Those range from correct and appropriate use of equipment to interpersonal issues and career advancement concerns.
“Basically, we can help them to learn how to operate effectively in an environment that doesn’t involve four walls,” he said. Kaplan is chief operating officer and founding partner of LIFTinnovate, a company that has worked with 400 major national corporations since starting in 2014. “Across the board, nobody’s doing it perfectly.”
But a common theme among those companies is a belief that “we will never go back to the way it was,” he said. They may end up with a hybrid approach with more shared office space or flexible scheduling where people can work from home some days.
That has an impact on the physical space that a company provides for employees – and a financial benefit. “We’ve freed up over 15% of the cost of doing business (for LIFTinnovate clients) by not expanding real estate,” said Kaplan.
Veridian has slowly brought some staff back into its facilities. On June 1, traditional credit union branches reopened, reducing the number of people working from home to 500, or 59% of the workforce. Starting Dec. 15, Hy-Vee branches reopened reducing at-home workers to 400, or 45% of the workforce.
The company has grown during the past year, as well, and now has 899. About half of the growth has taken place in northeast Iowa.
Where remote workers go from here is “something that we are currently evaluating,” said Matz. “We’re not going to return employees to the office prior to July 1.
“We have a corporate initiative where all of that is being discussed, we just haven’t reached a final decision.” She noted that “some staff can’t wait to get back and other really enjoy working from home. ... I think getting their feedback will be important.”
Kauten said today about 10% of VGM staff are working in a company facility. Its remote workers also report a mix of benefits and challenges with the arrangement. Recently, it has allowed the company to operate at full capacity during winter weather that usually keeps some people home and away from their work.
“Pre-pandemic, we were considering ways to find more office space,” said Sara Laures, VGM’s chief people officer. “We thought strategically about building and/or leasing space, and even reconfigurations of our existing space to allow for more capacity.”
But the changes the company has gone through in the past year have had a long-term impact on capacity needs, even as recent acquisitions have positioned it for growth.
“We anticipate that 50% of our existing jobs will likely be able to be done from home, while the other 50% of jobs will need to be done in an office setting,” said Laures.