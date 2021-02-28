As COVID-19 concerns gripped the Cedar Valley, Veridian and VGM quickly moved to working remotely

She started working from home March 24, spending the first three weeks in the living room, dining room or screened-in porch. As the remote working continued, though, “I thought having an area separate from where I live still in my house was going to be best for me.” So, McConville moved her office to an upstairs room with a built-in desk that had been installed by a previous homeowner.

She noted that Veridian provided a great work environment in her regular office setting, so there have been some adjustments with team members.

“Not being able to see them face-to-face has been a challenge,” said McConville. However, employees have adapted by holding “a lot more meetings with our team” over videoconferencing platforms.

She has gotten used to the change, particularly on cold winter days. “The 30-second walk up to my office has been enjoyable,” said McConville.

Jeff Kaplan, a technology consultant with expertise in working remotely who lives in Waterloo, said many factors can get in the way of a successful virtual office. Those range from correct and appropriate use of equipment to interpersonal issues and career advancement concerns.