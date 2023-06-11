Jun 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 5 Dancers from the TNT Cheer gym dance in the street during the My Waterloo days parade on Friday. CHRIS ZOELLER PHOTOS, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Megan Wheelock of Waterloo performs during the Bill riley Talent youth Talent Search at My Waterloo days in Lincoln Park on Saturday. The Sacred heart Catholic Church float was part of Friday night's My Waterloo days parade. Mattison Snyder of Waterloo, 11, climbs the rock wall during My Waterloo days on Saturday. Cedar Valley Junior roller derby skaters take part in the My Waterloo days parade on Friday. Related to this story Most Popular Waterloo woman wins $100,000 lottery prize She almost disposed of a $100,000-winning lottery ticket by mistake. Downtown Waterloo Wells Fargo branch closing The Wells Fargo Bank, located at 191 W. Fifth St., will close at noon on Wednesday. My Waterloo Days ready to take over downtown The festival will begin Thursday night and continue through early evening next Sunday. For the first time in recent years, the city's celebrat… Suspect in homicide told police victim stabbed, strangled herself She allegedly told investigators the victim repeatedly stabbed herself in the neck and started to strangle herself with a cell phone cord. Teen convicted in 1993 Waterloo murder returned to prison Veal allegedly ignored rules prohibiting her from patronizing bars and pubs and gambling while she still owed court costs