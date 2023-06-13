Jun 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 Cathy Irvine is recognized during the university of northern Iowa's Irvine Prairie expansion celebration on Friday in dysart. CHRIS ZOELLER PHOTOS, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER university of northern Iowa Tallgrass Prairie Center director Laura Jackson speaks during the Irvine Prairie expansion celebration on Friday in dysart. university of northern Iowa students and members of Green Iowa ameriCorps are recognized during the Irvine Prairie w expansion celebration on Friday in dysart. Related to this story Most Popular Waterloo school board approves resignation of East High principal The school board voted unanimously on April 24 to approve a separation agreement with East High School Principal Joseph Parker. Dike motorcyclist dead in Cedar Falls crash Cedar Falls police identified the deceased as Leslie Beninga, 70, of Dike. Suspect in homicide told police victim stabbed, strangled herself She allegedly told investigators the victim repeatedly stabbed herself in the neck and started to strangle herself with a cell phone cord. Teen convicted in 1993 Waterloo murder returned to prison Veal allegedly ignored rules prohibiting her from patronizing bars and pubs and gambling while she still owed court costs Cedar Falls crews respond to fiery crash, motorcycle collision An off-duty public safety officer pulled one of the victims from the wreckage before the vehicle began burning, and an off-duty MercyOne param…