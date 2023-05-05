May 5, 2023 31 min ago 0 1 of 4 CHRIS ZOELLER COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER PHOTOS The University of Northern iowa Campanile's bells were on display Wednesday before a crew began to lift them to be reinstalled into the Campanile. ABOVE: a crew helps guide the newest and largest bell into the University of Northern iowa Campanile as all 46 bells are being reinstalled on Wednesday in Cedar Falls. LEFT: The newest and largest bell for the University of Northern iowa Campanile is hoisted to the top as all 46 bells are being reinstalled on Wednesday in Cedar Falls. Related to this story Most Popular UPDATE: Waterloo police working to identify body found in wooded area Authorities are trying to determine the identity of a man who was found dead inside a tent in a wooded area Monday night. UPDATE: Infant dead in Waterloo dog attack The 9-month-old infant was attacked inside the single-family home on Scott Avenue Thursday morning and died at the scene; the child's grandmot… Hawkeye transfers determine plans Former Iowa basketball players Ahron Ulis and Josh Ogundele have found their new homes and one finds himself transferring within the Big Ten. Woman arrested for hitting people with her Kia She got into her car, backed up, and then accelerated forward into three people standing in front of her vehicle, which witnesses said sent th… Residents found dead in care facilities with a backlog of uninvestigated complaints The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals cited the home for the death of a female resident who was left “screaming in pan” after contrac…