Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 0 1 of 3 Larter Smith Related to this story Most Popular Centerville teacher forced to resign for sending inappropriate texts, Snapchats to student Thomas Hill, a high school math teacher, has resigned in lieu of termination, effective immediately. Hill was also a former high school volley… Column: UNI wrestling program currently shut out of only home it has known University officials are weighing all options to either try to extend the life of the West Gym or build the Panthers a new standalone training… Waterloo council OKs construction of new retail center near Crossroads Councilmembers approved multiple items in relation to a future retail center that would hold four businesses at the former Long John Silvers a… Man dies while serving time in prison for 1976 Waterloo murder The 66 year old died on Sunday of natural causes, according to Iowa Department of Corrections officials. Jury finds Waterloo man guilty of first-degree murder in 2022 fatal shooting The crime is punishable mandatory life in prison without parole. Sentencing will be at a later date.