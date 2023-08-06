Aug 6, 2023 Aug 6, 2023 0 1 of 2 Katie Crowley of West Salem, Wisconsin, makes a throw in the sheaf toss in the highland games during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday. CHRIS ZOELLER PHOTOS, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Festivalgoers watch as the Dublin City ramblers perform during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday. Related to this story Most Popular Waterloo attorney sanctioned for mishandling client funds A Waterloo attorney has agreed to a 60-day suspension of his law license due to his mishandling of client funds. 15 spent shell casings found at Waterloo cabinets facility Management called police around noontime Sunday after the casings were found in a shipping and loading area. Two ejected from pickup truck, left with life-threatening injuries in Volga The incident happened near the Volga U Campground amidst a lull in the neighboring Volga City Diesel Show activities, but did not happen at th… One person dead after single vehicle crash Thursday near Dunkerton The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office stated a 2006 GMC Canyon pickup truck went off the roadway, entered the ditch and crashed into a utility pole. Waterloo schools' relations director leaves the district Beginning her role in 2021, Akwi Nji has now decided to work full-time at her own branding and marketing agency.