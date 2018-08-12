Letters to the Editor logo

 

RICH BOESEN

CEDAR FALLS -- As a Courier subscriber for more than four decades, I’d like to comment on your latest move on discontinuing the TV Showtime which contained information on premiering and weekly-pick programs and daily prime time schedules which allowed me to set my DVR for the entire week.

Your reasoning, “for our readers’ convenience," makes about as much sense as a screen door on a submarine.

