RICH BOESEN
CEDAR FALLS -- As a Courier subscriber for more than four decades, I’d like to comment on your latest move on discontinuing the TV Showtime which contained information on premiering and weekly-pick programs and daily prime time schedules which allowed me to set my DVR for the entire week.
Your reasoning, “for our readers’ convenience," makes about as much sense as a screen door on a submarine.
