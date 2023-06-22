Jun 22, 2023 47 min ago 0 1 of 3 Roger Clinton watches his brother, then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton, on television during the second presidential debate oct. 15, 1990. MARK J. TERRILL, ASSOCIATED PRESS Billy Carter, younger brother of President Jimmy Carter, talks on the phone Jan. 18, 1977, in Plains, Ga. STF, ASSOCIATED PRESS Alice Roosevelt Longworth leaves a senate Judiciary Committee hearing March 21, 1937, in Washington. ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Cooper’s Taproom to open in August on Cedar Falls' College Hill Thomas Benedict named the new spot after his 6-year-old son, Cooper, and expects it to be fully opened by early August. Cedar Falls City Council defends proposed salary raise of more than 70% The council passed the first reading of the ordinance in a 5-2 vote. It still needs be approved in two additional readings before going into effect. CF planning board recommends denial of code change for St. Patrick's Church's new parking lot The Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission could be overruled by a supermajority of the City Council, what's five of the seven members. Waterloo native, now back in Iowa, admires focus on family values he found living in Texas Akeem Carter has made a name for himself as a national champion on the wrestling mat but he had barriers to overcome before forging his success. Mother sentenced to prison after son harmed by drain opener A charge of dependent neglect was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. The sentence will be added to 10 years in prison for an unrelated r…