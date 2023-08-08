Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 0 1 of 4 Wheeler Fleshner Carver Rozenboom Related to this story Most Popular Waterloo attorney sanctioned for mishandling client funds A Waterloo attorney has agreed to a 60-day suspension of his law license due to his mishandling of client funds. One person dead after single vehicle crash Thursday near Dunkerton The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office stated a 2006 GMC Canyon pickup truck went off the roadway, entered the ditch and crashed into a utility pole. Waterloo residents advocating for change in city government structure Some residents are revisiting the idea of the city hiring a city manager. They call themselves “Advance Waterloo.” Former community leader found guilty of sexual abuse of a teen After four hours of deliberation, Jamodd Sallis, 43, was convicted of lascivious acts with a minor. College Football: Iowa State veterans sound off on QB competition Wide receiver Jaylin Noel and tight end Easton Dean discuss Iowa State's three-man quarterback battle.