WATERLOO — Authorities have released the identities of the victims in a dog attack that claimed the life of an infant last week.
The 9-month-old infant was attacked inside the single-family home on Scott Avenue Thursday morning and died at the scene; the child's grandmot…
Officers found 40 spend shell casings from 9 mm and .40-caliber weapons at one scene.
Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
The identity of the deceased and cause of death haven’t been released but no foul play is suspected.