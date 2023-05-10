An umpire signals for a strike after being told a strike call through an earpiece during the first inning of a minor league baseball game between the St. Paul Saints and the Nashville Sounds, Friday, May 5, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. Automatic balls and strikes could soon be coming to the major leagues. Much like the players themselves, robo-umps are working their way up through the minors with the goal being promoted to the show.