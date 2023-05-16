Kansas state head coach Chris Klieman is interviewed during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro day in Manhattan, Kan., Friday, March 31, 2023. Kansas state and Chris Klieman are close to finalizing a new contract that would give the Wildcats' football coach a substantial pay raise while keeping him tied to the program for the next eight seasons, a person familiar with the deal told The associated Press on Monday, May 8, 2023.