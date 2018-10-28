TOLEDO — Toledo Police on Thursday arrested two men for three burglaries in the Tama-Toledo area this month.
Brandon A. Thompson, 19, of Tama, and Billie Lee Nichols Hansen, 22, of Toledo, were charged with three counts of second-degree burglary and transported to the Tama County Jail.
Toledo Police Chief Bob Kendall said they are accused of breaking into the Tama-Toledo Aquatic Center on an unspecified day and breaking into Jiffy South convenience store Oct. 16 and Oct. 22.
Kendall said Toledo Police with the assistance of Tama Police and the Tama County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Thursday in the 400 block of McClellan Street in Tama. The arrest came as a result.
Man pleads guilty in sex abuse case
OSAGE — A 70-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a sexual assault case involving a child in Mitchell County, the sheriff’s office said.
Louis Andris Stroberg was initially charged with two felonies, lascivious acts with a child and second-degree sexual abuse.
On Oct. 24, the day his trial was scheduled to begin, Stroberg submitted an Alford plea to one count of felony solicitation to commit lascivious acts with a child, according to a news release from Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver.
An Alford plea is when a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors likely can prove the charge.
He was accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old boy, performing a sex act on the boy and exposing himself to the boy in June 2017, court documents said.
Solicitation to commit lascivious acts with a child carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.
Beaver said the plea came “as a result of an ongoing investigation by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.”
Stroberg was arrested in August 2017 after the parents of the boy contacted the sheriff’s office in June 2017.
Stroberg will be sentenced Dec. 18 in Mitchell County District Court.
Bullets enter home of sleeping family
WATERLOO – A Waterloo mother and her two children escaped injury when bullets tore through their home Thursday night.
According to police reports, Martia Wise, 28, and her children were sleeping at the home at 222 Gable St. around 11:15 p.m. Thursday when neighbors reported hearing five or six gunshots and seeing a maroon truck leaving the area.
The family didn’t hear the gunfire, but police found several bullets had entered the house, according to the report. Officers found numerous 10mm shell casings in front of the house.
No arrest have been made in the shooting.
CF man faces drug charges
CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man has been arrested in connection with drugs found during a search of his home.
Jagger Dewayne Wright, 23, of 1009 College St., was arrested Thursday for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, possession of morphine and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force searched the College Street address June 5 and found 1.2 kilograms of marijuana in heat-sealed bags, $5,000 in cash, 4 grams of powder cocaine, seven morphine tablets and more than 50 alprazolam pills, according to court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.