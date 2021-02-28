Area real estate market shows unexpected growth

Shileny emphasizes the importance, for both buyers and sellers, of a market’s absorption rate.

“When buyers ask a realtor, ‘What’s a good time to buy?’ or a seller asks, ‘How long will it take to sell my house?’ they are asking about the absorption rate,” she said.

“The absorption rate in the real estate market is used to evaluate the rate at which available homes are sold in a specific market during a given time period. It is calculated by dividing the number of homes sold in the allotted time period by the total number of available homes. The lower the absorption rate, or the fewer days on market can give the seller’s the upper hand. The higher the absorption rate, the better shopping for buyers.

“When there is fluctuation in a market, highs and lows, there is stimulation that supports a healthy market. The Cedar Valley market is a classic example of stability.”

Waterloo’s community planning and development director Noel Anderson said the city has had a healthy wave of good activity.

“We’ve been concerned about the pandemic and how it impacts timelines and the availability of building materials but, for the most part, we aren’t seeing a lot of problems.